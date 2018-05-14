Short-term property rentals can be financially rewarding

RESEARCH has found that an increasing amount of buy to let landlords are turning away from long-term rentals in favour of using Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms.

Airbnb has now become very popular since long-term rentals have become less profitable, mainly due to the new tougher tax rules introduced recently by the government.

Airbnb can be significantly rewarding, providing you with a higher income than your traditional long-term rental with the added benefit of paying less tax providing you qualify as an FHL (furnished holiday let).

If you are interested in short-term rentals, then now is the time! With peak season looming and with plenty of local events in Henley and Oxfordshire, you could benefit from a maximum occupancy rate.

Why not recuperate your holiday costs by renting out your home while you’re away?

However, a downside to short-term rentals is that it requires considerably more management time.

HostSmart Invest can take the hassle and stress that comes with short-term rentals and can provide a fully managed service.

