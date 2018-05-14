Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Short-term property rentals can be financially rewarding

Short-term property rentals can be financially rewarding

RESEARCH has found that an increasing amount of buy to let landlords are turning away from long-term rentals in favour of using Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms.

Airbnb has now become very popular since long-term rentals have become less profitable, mainly due to the new tougher tax rules introduced recently by the government.

Airbnb can be significantly rewarding, providing you with a higher income than your traditional long-term rental with the added benefit of paying less tax providing you qualify as an FHL (furnished holiday let).

If you are interested in short-term rentals, then now is the time! With peak season looming and with plenty of local events in Henley and Oxfordshire, you could benefit from a maximum occupancy rate.

Why not recuperate your holiday costs by renting out your home while you’re away?

However, a downside to short-term rentals is that it requires considerably more management time.

HostSmart Invest can take the hassle and stress that comes with short-term rentals and can provide a fully managed service.

Contact us today for more information — email info@hostsmartinvest.com

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Teaching Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

SEND Teaching Assistants x 2 required from September 2018 (potentially one to start in June) Hours: 5 days per week, 20 ...

 

HGV Drivers

Location Henley on Thames

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers and concrete line pump Category C (Class 2) ...

 

Park Warden

Location Henley on Thames

PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic person to assist in ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33