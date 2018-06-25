Helping you bring your artworks to life

VISIT Manor Farm for Henley’s most established framers!

Celebrating its 10th year in business, the Studio Gallery is renowned for its exceptional bespoke framing service.

Bring your artwork to life with the helpful advice on hand, the latest mouldings, unique mount designs and much more.

Framers for more than 30 years, the Studio Gallery’s attention to detail is second to none — and with an eclectic range of fine art, design and gifts alongside, you’ll love visiting this innovative and refreshing studio.

With the latest JJ Adams just in and some ultra-rare Sir Peter Blake works newly available — including one of 20 rare portfolio “Live Aid and Band Aid” editions. Hurry so you don’t miss out!

We are open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am to 2pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm.

For more information, visit the gallery online at www.studiogalleryuk.com