Monday, 25 June 2018

Getting the best fit for flooring projects

VISITING Upton Wood Flooring in Peppard Common makes you realise that you don’t have to go to London to find exciting and interesting wooden floors.

We specialise in the supply of all types of wooden flooring for both residential and commercial use, often working closely with architects and designers to get the best fit for the project.

Our engineered and solid plank floors, which go up to an enormous 300mm wide, sit alongside our parquet, chevron and end grain block floors. In total we offer more than 300 different wooden floors of all sizes and colours.

However, what makes Upton Wood Flooring different to most flooring companies is that we offer a bespoke finishing service and can make a floor to the colour of your choice.

To complement our existing ranges, we have recently added a line of German manufactured floors that are 270mm wide and ultra-stable — perfectly suited for under floor heating. Our website at www.uptonwood.com shows some of the products that we offer.

To see some of our beautiful and competitive wooden floors, please visit our showroom at Manor Farm or call us for a chat.

We’re open from 8.30am to 5pm weekdays and on Saturdays by request.

For more information, call us on (01491) 628765 or email sales@
uptonwood.com

Keep It Local

