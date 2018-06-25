Family-run garage offers friendly service

SMITHS is an independent garage established in 2010.

As a family-run business we are very proud of the highly professional yet friendly service we provide.

We offer the same quality level servicing that you would experience at the main dealer.

But we offer you the personal touch and pride ourselves on high customer satisfaction.

By using Smiths Garage you will be treated as an individual.

And you can rest assured that with our company motto “Driven by service” your car will be looked after by highly qualified technicians.

What’s more, there won’t be any dealer-type upselling at Smiths Garage — we will only repair what needs repairing.

Our services are as follows:

• MOTs: Class 4.

• Servicing: all makes — car, van, hybrid.

• Volkswagen Audi specialists using 5054 and ODIS equipment and software.

• Mercedes specialists using Mercedes-Benz Xentry is the diagnostic machine and software used in the Mercedes/Smart main dealer. This allows us to work on vehicles from 1998 onwards.

• Vauxhall specialists: Vauxhall equipment and diagnostic.

• Diesels: servicing, diagnostics and all repairs including injector testing and DPF cleaning.

• Diagnostics: The latest diagnostic test equipment with access to technical information.

• Air conditioning: service, diagnosis and repairs.

• Tyres: We have a vast stock of tyres and have the latest tyre fitting equipment.

• Wheel alignment: We have the latest four-wheel alignment technology.

For more information, call (01491) 628386 or visit www.smiths-garage.com