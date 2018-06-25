Our doors and windows are top quality

WITH over 35 years of experience, Henley Glazing and Window Centre Ltd install top quality doors and windows for your domestic or commercial property.

We pride ourselves on high-quality workmanship and service with highly experienced staff.

We do not employ a salesperson and do not adopt a hard-sell approach, simply a fair price for a good job.

Each product is made to measure and is focused on your exact specific requirements.

Our team has many years of combined experience, so you can be sure of quality work carried out efficiently every time.

Whether you want to replace your home’s entrance with a new high-security front door or you’re looking to upgrade the windows in your home, get in touch with our team today.

We provide a general glazing service to the commercial sector as well as domestic customers including: double-glazed units, fire-rated glazing, traditional lead lights, single glass replacement, table tops, mirrors, coloured splashbacks, shower screens and all types of structural glazing projects.

We also supply and install glass balustrades and staircases. All of which is offered on a supply and install or a supply only basis. Our glazing services include not just the replacement of glass but also mirrors, shower screens, splashbacks, tabletops and much more.

For more information, call (01491) 629901, or

visit us online at www. henleyglazingwindow.co.uk