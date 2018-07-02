Feed your pets from our extensive range

BLAKES PET FOODS and Fishing Bait is an independent family-run business located on the edge of Crowmarsh near Wallingford.

We offer a wide range of competitively priced pet foods and accessories for dogs, cats and small animals.

We also stock an extensive range of poultry feeds and wild bird foods and feeders at exceptionally good prices.

All our friendly staff are trained to offer nutritional advice and are available to assist you in finding the right food for your pet.

We offer an in-store loyalty scheme as well as a variety of feed specific offers. We have great parking outside our store and are always happy to carry bags to your car.

A free delivery service is available to the local area depending on order size.

Why not drop in and see us and perhaps take advantage of the current offers we are running across our product range.

If you have a fisherman in the family our range of quality coarse fishing baits including boilies, pellets and ground baits are very popular and are used by anglers all over the UK and Europe.

Stay in touch with what’s happening at Blakes using Facebook, or by visiting www.blakespets.co.uk or www.blakesbaits.co.uk

To get in touch with us please call (01491) 834911 or email blakes.pets@

btinternet.com