Photographers who love to photograph

BASED in St Mary’s Arcade, More Than Images have been making people and businesses look good since 2001.

In that time we have gained a reputation as an exciting and vibrant studio, making us the first place to come if you’re looking for beautiful, fresh images.

Our small team of professional photographers and digital re-touchers are all nuts about photography and creating modern, distinctive images.

We love to photograph. Everybody. Anything. Anywhere. Any occasion.

From portraits and weddings to commercial shoots we provide a relaxed, personal service.

We offer colour or black and white photographic prints, a bespoke framing service, highest quality canvases and professionally designed photographic story books and will shoot either in the studio or out on location.

We can photograph portraits (including pets), weddings, corporate portraits, commercial product shots, events and parties — and we have some pretty brilliant secret locations up our sleeves for amazing family shoots.

Our most popular product, the C Plan, costs just £40 and comprises three studio sittings over one year and includes three 10x8 prints.

The C plan is discounted to half price of £20 with the advert on this page.

For more information and to view our work, visit www.morethanimages.co.uk

To get in touch, call (01491) 826752 or email info@morethanimages.co.uk

