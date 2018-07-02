Monday, 02 July 2018

Golf course’s original designer is helping to create a major upgrade

A MAJOR upgrade of The Springs golf course is under way by Brian Huggett, the course’s original designer and former Ryder Cup captain, in association with golf architect Tim Lobb of Lobb + Partners.

The Springs is part of Darwin Escapes, one of the fastest growing leisure brands in the UK. Darwin now has 20 locations across the UK, offering a wide variety of self-catering holiday accommodation, from luxury lodges to quirky tree houses, along with an extensive range of leisure activities.

The Springs, acquired in July 2017, is the group’s second golf course, joining the Kilnwick Percy Resort in East Yorkshire, bought in April of the same year.

Lindsey Esse, managing director of Darwin Escapes, said: “We look to buy sites in stunning locations, where there are opportunities to improve and enhance the existing offering, and The Springs fits these criteria perfectly. We recognised the considerable potential of The Springs, and with significant investment in the facilities, we aim to create the best golf club in Oxfordshire.”

The new owners want to lift the overall standard of the course and the golf offering — they are investing heavily in the clubhouse as well as the course.

The Springs is right next to the Thames and is open to members and non-members, who can book a special occasion in the function room. The clubhouse serves delicious lunches and dinners or enjoy the stunning views with drinks on the terrace.

The overall experience at The Springs will significantly improve for members thanks to the investment being made by Darwin.

The Springs Golf Club is based in Wallingford Road, North Stoke, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, OX10 6BE.

For more information, call (01491) 827300 or visit www.thespringsgc.co.uk

