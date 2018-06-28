Thursday, 28 June 2018

Committed to aiding fair trade

JUST TRADING sells fair trade and organic wholefoods and groceries, fair trade gifts, organic cotton clothing and natural, eco-friendly household products and toiletries.

You can also order a freshly picked local organic veg bag delivered to the shop every Thursday from Tolhurst Organic Farm.

As a workers’ co-operative we are committed to helping producers and co-operatives in developing countries sell high-quality handmade goods and organic produce at fair prices. Among the items we stock are:

Groceries

We have a large range of rice (seven varieties), oats, muesli, dried fruit, seeds, nuts, beans, lentils, dried peas, spices, couscous, both pre-packs and weigh-your-own. You can also order bulk packs. Weigh your own for savings on cost and packaging — or ask us to weigh for you.

Household

We have a wide range of fair trade, organic and eco-friendly toiletries and household products, including refills for Ecover, Ecoleaf and Faith in Nature products — bring any empty bottle and refill yourself or ask for help.

Gifts

We have unusual and beautiful hand-made gifts from fair trade workshops around the world. For unique gifts we have hammocks, hand-enamelled recycled aluminium dishes and picture frames in jewel-like colours, a wide range of candles and incense, hand-woven baskets in all shapes and sizes, Indian handmade toys and hand-carved wooden boxes.

Clothing

High-quality softest organic cotton babies’ and children’s clothing from Kite. Adults’ clothing from Namafte and Nomads. The fleeces are made from recycled plastic bottles. Changing area available.

For more information, call (01491) 826600 or visit www.justtradingofwallingford.
wordpress.com

