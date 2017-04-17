Shrinking council

PLANS to reduce the size of Kidmore End Parish Council have been put out to public consultation.

The council wants to reduce the maximum number of councillors from 12 to 10 and currently has nine.

The consultation will close on June 30 with a final decision in March next year.

To respond, write to: CGR, South Oxfordshire District Council legal and democratic services, 135 Eastern Avenue, Milton Park, Milton, OX14 4SB or email steven.corrigan

@southandvale.gov.uk