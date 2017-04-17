Shrinking council

Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
A WOMAN who was teased at school for being “ugly” ... [more]
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
PLANS to reduce the size of Kidmore End Parish Council have been put out to public consultation.
The council wants to reduce the maximum number of councillors from 12 to 10 and currently has nine.
The consultation will close on June 30 with a final decision in March next year.
To respond, write to: CGR, South Oxfordshire District Council legal and democratic services, 135 Eastern Avenue, Milton Park, Milton, OX14 4SB or email steven.corrigan
@southandvale.gov.uk
17 April 2017
More News:
Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
A WOMAN who was teased at school for being “ugly” ... [more]
Car parts and asbestos found in litter clean-up
DOZENS of residents helped clean the streets of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say