Monday, 24 April 2017

Broken sign

THE speed indicator sign in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, is not working properly.

Villager Carolyn Miros reported the problem to Kidmore End Parish Council as she was concerned about drivers breaking the 30mph limit.

Oxfordshire County Council is to investigate.

