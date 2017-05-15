Chapman shines with the bat for Kidmore

KIDMORE END ran out winners in their friendly match at ASTON ROWANT on Sunday.

Having won the toss, debutant skipper Calem Taylor chose to bat for the visitors. Openers Ryan Cruwys and Zac Leonard started in a contrasting manner, with Leonard scoring 22 of the 23 opening partnership runs before he was dismissed, whilst Cruwys was more watchful. Woody Chapman stroked a number of good shots and the pair put on 90 runs, before Cruwys was bowled for 34. Chapman was dismissed a short time later having scored 70.

Big hitters Faroqi, Ashby and Taylor were then to follow and all three batted with aggression and power and fours and sixes flowed. Faroqi scored 19, Ashby 52 not out and Taylor 31 not out as Kidmore finished on 242-4 from their 40 overs.

Defending the total started well for Kidmore. Crawford and Mo Rizwan bowled well but without luck during the opening nine overs. Faroqi and Azhar picked up a couple of wickets, which continued to peg back the opposition and slow their run rate. Guy Ashby took a one-handed caught and bowled and shortly after this wicket, the strong senior batsmen came in and started to strike boundaries. Todd Butler brought one of the batsmen’s innings to a premature close thanks to a good catch from a hard struck ball by Mo Rizwan.

Rowant’s leading batsman Condon batted with unbridled aggression smacking 11 boundaries. Skipper Taylor brought himself and Frost on to bowl and they triggered a collapse as Frost took 4-14 and Taylor took a wicket as the visitors won by 58 runs.

KIDMORE END

Z Leonard, c Holt, b Senior 22 R Cruwys, b Simpson 34 W Chapman, b Lowe 70 U Fariqu, b Luxford 19 G Ashby, not out 52 C Taylor, not out 33 Extras 12 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 242

ASTON ROWANT

J McDougall, c Rizwan, b Butler 51 M Walker, b Udeen 26 R Wilson, c & b Ashby 3 W Lowe, b Faroqi 12 P Holt, c Udeen, b Faroqi 2 W Senior, b Frost 9 T Condon, lbw, b Frost 57 P Penhale, b Frost 0 D Simpson, c Cruwys, b Taylor 3 A Luxford, b Frost 1 G Redguard-Siler, not out 0 Extras 184 — TOTAL

Best bowling: J Frost 4-14, U Faroqi 2-47.