New play areas

RENOVATION of the play area in Gallowstree Common will begin tomorrow (Saturday).

The playground, off The Hamlet, will have the bark removed from the play pit and new equipment and safety surfacing added over the bank holiday.

Similar work will be carried out at the Kidmore End play area.

Families are warned not to use either play area until the work has been completed.

