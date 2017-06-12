Developer plans 14 homes...

A DEVELOPER wants to build 14 homes in Tokers Green.

Perfectfield, of Wokingham, has handed out leaflets in the parish setting out its proposals.

The company is preparing a planning application to develop 0.7 acres of land off Tokers Green Lane.

The leaflet says there is a “significant” shortage of housing nationally and locally and South Oxfordshire District Council is unable to meet its required housing land supply.

The proposal is for 14 houses, the majority of which would have two or three bedrooms and parking spaces for two or three cars.

The leaflet says: “The site is close to local facilities and public transport, providing an opportunity to deliver a small development of much-needed housing, including a proportion of affordable housing, which will go some way towards meeting local needs.

“The housing will be suitable for young couples and families and will provide choice for other people, such as those who wish to downsize and stay in the area.

“The scale of the development has been sensitively designed to form a transition from the urban character of Caversham through to the more rural character of Tokers Green.

“More than half of the site will be retained, keeping the woodland and areas of open space.”

Some residents have raised concerns about road safety and loss of wildlife habitats.