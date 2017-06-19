A TRIAL bus service for Kidmore End has been cancelled due to low use.

The Fish Volunteer Centre ran the service every other week since January, from Cane End, Gallowstree Common, Kidmore End and Chalkhouse Green to Reading.

The only bus service now serving the parish is the X39 and X40 services, which operate between Oxford and Reading. These services stop in Cane End, Wallingford and Chazey Heath.