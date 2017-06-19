Monday, 19 June 2017

Staying on

THE chairwoman of Kidmore End Parish Council has been re-elected.

Members unanimously agreed that Councillor Sue Biggs, who became chairman in 2012, continue for another year. Vice-chairwoman Caroline Aldridge, in post since 2014, will also continue.

