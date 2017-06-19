Staying on

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
THE chairwoman of Kidmore End Parish Council has been re-elected.
Members unanimously agreed that Councillor Sue Biggs, who became chairman in 2012, continue for another year. Vice-chairwoman Caroline Aldridge, in post since 2014, will also continue.
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say