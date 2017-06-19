Have your say

Monday, 19 June 2017

A CONSULTATION has opened on reducing the speed limit in Kidmore End.

The parish council wants the speed reduced from 30mph to 20mph to ensure the area is safe.

It will include Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and various minor side roads.

The consultation is open until June 23. To respond, visit https://consultations.
oxfordshire.gov.uk 

