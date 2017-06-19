Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
A CONSULTATION has opened on reducing the speed limit in Kidmore End.
The parish council wants the speed reduced from 30mph to 20mph to ensure the area is safe.
It will include Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and various minor side roads.
The consultation is open until June 23. To respond, visit https://consultations.
oxfordshire.gov.uk
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say