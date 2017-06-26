Plan meeting

A PUBLIC meeting is to be held in Kidmore End to discuss creating a neighbourhood plan for the village.

It will take place at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, on July 7 at 8pm.

Residents from Cane End, Chalkhouse Green, Gallowstree Common, Kidmore End and Tokers Green are invited and asked to register their attendence online at www.kepc.co.uk