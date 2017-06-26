Plan meeting

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
Monday, 26 June 2017
A PUBLIC meeting is to be held in Kidmore End to discuss creating a neighbourhood plan for the village.
It will take place at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, on July 7 at 8pm.
Residents from Cane End, Chalkhouse Green, Gallowstree Common, Kidmore End and Tokers Green are invited and asked to register their attendence online at www.kepc.co.uk
26 June 2017
