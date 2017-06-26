Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plan meeting

A PUBLIC meeting is to be held in Kidmore End to discuss creating a neighbourhood plan for the village.

It will take place  at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common, on July 7 at 8pm.

Residents from Cane End, Chalkhouse Green, Gallowstree Common, Kidmore End and Tokers Green are invited and asked to register their attendence online at www.kepc.co.uk 

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33