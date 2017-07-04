Tuesday, 04 July 2017

Kidmore End Pre-School delighted to receive 'Good' Ofsted report

Kidmore End Pre-School were delighted to recieve a " Good" Ofsted report

KIDMORE End Pre-School has retained its “good” rating by education watchdog Ofsted.

The pre-school, which is based at the parish room in Wood Lane, was inspected earlier this year.

It was rated good in all categories including effective leadership, quality of teaching and learning, behaviour, welfare and personal development and outcomes for children.

In her report, inspector Helen Robinshaw said: “The manager steadfastly pursues the highest standards of service across every area of the provision.

“Attentive staff enhance children’s enthusiasm for learning through good quality interaction and skilful teaching. Staff work particularly well with teachers from the local primary school to prepare all children for their moves to any new school. Children know what to expect and that they can rise to new challenges in new places.”

The inspector said the school could improve by engaging more effectively with parents and challenging their highest-achieving pupils.

Emma Hawker, the pre-school’s business manager, thanked her staff.

She said: “The inspector was highly complimentary about all our wonderful staff, describing them as ‘sensitive, observant and responsive’. I am so proud of the hard work, dedication and professionalism shown by all of our team.”

The pre-school was last assessed in 2015.

