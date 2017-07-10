Stiles gone

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
NINE stiles on footpaths in Kidmore End parish have been replaced with gates.
The work was carried out by volunteers from the South Oxfordshire branch of the Chiltern Society.
They plan to replace the five remaining stiles in the parish.
The society installs stiles to make the countryside accessible to everyone.
