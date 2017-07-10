Monday, 10 July 2017

Stiles gone

NINE stiles on footpaths in Kidmore End parish have been replaced with gates. 

The work was carried out by volunteers from the South Oxfordshire branch of the Chiltern Society.

They plan to replace the five remaining stiles in the parish.

The society installs stiles to make the countryside accessible to everyone.

