Wild pub party

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
A WILD west themed family fun day will take place at a pub in Kidmore End tomorrow (Saturday).
The New Inn, on Chalkhouse Green Road, will have tractor runs, live music, a raffle, bouncy castle and face-painting all day.
There will be a barbecue from 12.30pm to 5pm then a hog roast from 7pm to 9pm.
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say