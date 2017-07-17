Council set to shrink

KIDMORE End Parish Council is set to reduce in size.

Steven Corrigan, head of legal and democratic services at South Oxfordshire District Council, has recommended the number of members is reduced from 12 to 10.

The parish council requested the reduction in March saying it struggles to get more than 10 members.

In Mr Corrigan’s report it says the parish has 1,048 electors, with national guidelines setting out eight councillors as the number needed for a parish of that size.

A final decision will be made by councillors on the community governance and electoral issues committee.