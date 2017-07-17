Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Council set to shrink

KIDMORE End Parish Council is set to reduce in size.

Steven Corrigan, head of legal and democratic services at South Oxfordshire District Council, has recommended the number of members is reduced from 12 to 10.

The parish council requested the reduction in March saying it struggles to get more than 10 members.

In Mr Corrigan’s report it says the parish has 1,048 electors, with national guidelines setting out eight councillors as the number needed for a parish of that size.

A final decision will be made by councillors on the community governance and electoral issues committee.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33