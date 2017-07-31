Small request

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
PLANS to reduce the size of Kidmore End Parish Council will go to a second public consultation.
The council wants to cut the number of its members from 12 to 10 because it struggles to fill vacancies.
The first consultation, which took place from April to June, prompted only one response, which was from the council itself.
South Oxfordshire District Council has agreed to a second consultation.
The parish has 1,048 electors and is legally required to have a council of at least eight members.
