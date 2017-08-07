Big hitting Farooqi shines with bat and ball for tourists

KIDMORE END enjoyed a successful tour of Gloucestershire where, despite heavy downpours, they managed to win both of their matches played with one further fixture being cancelled.

Sunday saw the traditional tour opener at RED MARLEY. The visitors batted first in a 30 over contest with Umer Farooqi’s 115 being the centrepiece of their innings as he hit the boundary often and cleared it on six occasions and with 21 from Jeff Sheldon and Mark New’s 40 not out Kidmore finished up on 235-5 from their allocated overs.

In reply Red Marley also found batting conditions helpful as their openers Mike Green and Steve Aston put on 53 for the first wicket. The introduction of Farooqi turned the game in Kidmore’s favour as his leg spin proved challenging to face as in partnership with Todd Butler they bowled well and put a brake on the Red Marley innings. Farooqi took five wickets as Red Marley finished up on 204-6 from 30 overs.

The following day saw KIDMORE END visit DOWN HATHERLEY where the tourists found themselves batting first in a 35 over contest.

Kidmore End were soon in trouble at 15-3 and once again it took a centurion to rescue the Kidmore innings and this time it fell to Jake Easton who rode his luck at the start of the innings but grew in confidence and played shots all round the wicket as he finished up with 108 not out. Mike Jones also made 25 and with Finn Russell also making 37 in Kidmore’s final total of 214-6.

Opening bowlers Jamie Coleman and Todd Butler made life difficult for the home side and soon had Down Hatherley in trouble at 20-3 with Coleman taking the first two wickets. Kidmore skipper Peter Jones rotated his bowlers to good effect as Down Hatherley never really threatened to overhaul the Kidmore total as they were bowled out for 131.