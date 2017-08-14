Fun day cash

A FUN day at the New Inn in Kidmore End raised £325.

The money was split between Kidmore End Parish Council and the village pre-school.

The Wild West-themed event was organised by pub landlady Dora Szymborska with Paul Jenkins and John Lambourne.

Caroline Aldridge, vice-chairwoman of the parish council, said: “The day was a wonderful success. Our thanks go to Dora, Paul and John.”