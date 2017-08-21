Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Priest licence

THE new associate priest for Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Peppard will be licenced next month.

The ceremony for Rev Sheila Walker will take place at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End on September 14.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33