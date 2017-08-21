Road closed

HORSEPOND Road in Gallowstree Common will be shut from Monday to Friday next week for repairs.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, had planned to only close the road from 7.30am to 4.30pm daily.

The section being repaired is between the junctions with the A4074 and Wood Lane.

Traffic will be diverted via the A4074 Reading Road, Checkendon, Uxmore Road, Stoke Row Road and Gallowstree Road and vice-versa.