Parish to compile housing blueprint

KIDMORE END parish is set to produce a neighbourhood development plan.

Parish councillors and residents have agreed to start the process, with the help of South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, following a public meeting.

The parish is considered to be a “smaller village” by the district council so it does not have a specific housing allocation to meet by 2033.

The district council, which is updating its own Local Plan, is suggesting that each smaller village increases its proportion of new houses to 10 per cent.

The neighbourhood plan is designed to identify sites for development and will have to be approved in a parish referendum in order to become legally binding.

Kidmore End will be able to claim up to £9,000 from the Government and £5,000 from the district council towards the cost of compiling its plan.

At the public meeting, which was attended by about 70 residents, it was agreed to set up a plan steering group to include parish councillors Sue Biggs and Iain Pearson and a representative of each of the five villages in the parish — Kidmore End, Tokers Green, Cane End, Gallowstree Common and Chalkhouse Green.

The meeting was also attended by district councillor Robert Simister and planning officer Ricardo Rios.

Councillor Biggs, who chairs the parish council, said the meeting was successful and many people had volunteered to help.

“We have been able to populate the steering group so that each of the five villages is represented,” she said.

The steering group’s first meeting will be held soon and it hopes to complete the plan within a year.

Anyone else who would like to be involved should email chairman@kepc.info