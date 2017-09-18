Village speed limit cut

THE speed limit through Kidmore End is to be reduced from 30mph to 20pmh.

Oxfordshire County Council has approved the idea, which was suggested by the parish council in order to make the roads safer for children walking to and from the village primary school.

The new limit will apply on Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads.

Forty-two residents supported the idea and just two objected.

Linda Hull, who is headteacher of the school, said: “I receive regular reports of near-miss incidents or minor accidents caused by careless driving in the village.

“I am also aware from driving through the village on a daily basis that with no pavements, pedestrians are very vulnerable, even when drivers proceed cautiously.

“The roads are narrow and sight lines from driveways of residential properties are not good. A 20mph speed limit would certainly improve safety for the children in my school, particularly those who walk the short distance within the village.”

The parish council will fund the necessary work.