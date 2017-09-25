Primary school joins church academy trust

KIDMORE End Primary School has become an academy.

The school in Chalkhouse Green Road has become part of the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust.

Headteacher Linda Hull said the change would not affect the day-to-day running of the school.

It would bring a number of advantages, including formalised training in inspection skills and safeguarding, stronger support networks and access to governance development programmes.

Mrs Hull said: “Choosing the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust is a choice which maintains our commitment to being a church school, allows us to continue to work in partnership with other schools and puts in place a structure for school improvement to complement the processes we have devised.

“Although joint working is an essential part of membership of the trust, we don't anticipate any threats to the unique character of Kidmore End and, if anything, see this as an evolution of the church's role in the development of our school since its foundation.”

Mrs Hull said the school had been considering becoming an academy for years.

She added: “Services offered by Oxfordshire County Council have diminished rapidly over the past two years.

“We receive minimal support for teaching and learning, transfer to the most recent finance and HR services has increased office staff workload enormously and we pay for everything apart from the most basic statutory functions.

“We have bought in support in all these areas and are increasingly turning to either the Oxfordshire Teaching Schools Alliance or the diocese for support for teaching and learning.”

The trust was founded in 2012 and now covers more than 3,500 pupils across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Milton Keynes.