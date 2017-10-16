Monday, 16 October 2017

Plan committee

EIGHTEEN people have been appointed to the Kidmore End neighbourhood development plan steering committee.

The committee is chaired by Sue Biggs, chairwoman of the parish council, with Lyn Stewart-Ashley, from Chalkhouse Green, as vice-chairwoman.

A neighbourhood plan is designed to identify sites for development and will have to be approved in a parish referendum in order to become legally binding.

The parish is considered to be a “smaller village” by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, so it does not have a specific housing allocation to meet by 2033. But the district council has suggested a 10 per cent increase in the proportion of new homes.

The parish includes Kidmore End, Tokers Green, Gallowstree Common, Cane End and Chalkhouse Green.

