Harvest gift

THE Harvest festival at Kidmore End Primary School raised £191.50 for Oxfam.

The theme was “rainbow harvest” to complement the pupils’ work on thankfulness and generosity.

Rev James Stickings, the village rector, attended the school’s Harvest service at St John the Baptist Church.

