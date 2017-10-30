Driving issue

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
PARENTS have been warned to take care when picking up and dropping off their chidren at Kidmore End Primary School.
Linda Hull, headteacher of the school in Chalkhouse Green Road, has written to them following complaints by villagers about parking and standards of driving.
The village’s police community support officer has been asked to monitor the area and residents are advised to report any incidents to the school and the police.
30 October 2017
