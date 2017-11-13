Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Children at Kidmore End Pre-School were given the opportunity to sit in a Second World War jeep by visitor Tony Short.
He took his 1943 American Jeep to show
Pre-school manager Nicky Liddon-Horncastle said: “The children were very excited. They loved sitting in the Jeep and pretending to drive it. One child kept pushing the horn and making us all jump!
“The Jeep is in excellent original condition — it still has its water carriers, mounted
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
