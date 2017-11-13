Children at Kidmore End Pre-School were given the opportunity to sit in a Second World War jeep by visitor Tony Short.

He took his 1943 American Jeep to show to pupils as part of their topic for the term, transport.

Pre-school manager Nicky Liddon-Horncastle said: “The children were very excited. They loved sitting in the Jeep and pretending to drive it. One child kept pushing the horn and making us all jump!