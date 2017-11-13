Monday, 13 November 2017

Jeep beep

Children at Kidmore End Pre-School were given the opportunity to sit in a Second World War jeep by visitor Tony Short.

He took his 1943 American Jeep to show to pupils as part of their topic for the term, transport.

Pre-school manager Nicky Liddon-Horncastle said: “The children were very excited. They loved sitting in the Jeep and pretending to drive it. One child kept pushing the horn and making us all jump!

“The Jeep is in excellent original condition — it still has its water carriers, mounted gun turret and Jerry can attached and is roadworthy.”

