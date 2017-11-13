Most of parish to be in plan

RESIDENTS are being consulted on the proposed area for the Kidmore End neighbourhood plan.

The parish council is proposing that the area should include all five settlements in the parish — Kidmore End, Tokers Green, Chalkhouse Green, Cane End and Gallowstree Common.

The only area that wouldn’t be included is a small section of land that is already part of the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum last year.

A neighbourhood plan identifies sites for development and has to be approved in a parish referendum in order to become legally binding,

Kidmore End is considered to be a “smaller village” by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, so it does not have a specific housing allocation to meet by 2033.

But the district council has suggested a 10 per cent increase in the proportion of homes.

A printed copy of the consultation document is available at Sonning Common library in Grove Road.

Comments must be submitted by 5pm on December 4 by email to planning.policy@

southoxon.gov.uk or call 01235 422600.

For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/





kidmoreend