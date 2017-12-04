Monday, 04 December 2017

Road closure

HORSEPOND Road in Kidmore End will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, December 14 while the telegraph poles are replaced.

Traffic will be diverted by Gallowstree Road, Stoke Row Road, Stoke Road, Uxmore Road through Checkendon and the A4074 and vice-versa.

There will still be access for residents and emergency services vehicles.

