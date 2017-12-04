Road closure

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
HORSEPOND Road in Kidmore End will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, December 14 while the telegraph poles are replaced.
Traffic will be diverted by Gallowstree Road, Stoke Row Road, Stoke Road, Uxmore Road through Checkendon and the A4074 and vice-versa.
There will still be access for residents and emergency services vehicles.
04 December 2017
