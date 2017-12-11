Monday, 11 December 2017

Christmas fair raises £5,000 for school and two churches

A CHRISTMAS fair in Kidmore End raised £5,000 for the village primary school and two local churches.

About 400 people attended the event at the school in Chalkhouse Green Road.

Attractions included Santa’s grotto, an elves’ workshop where children could decorate gingerbread and make Christmas decorations, stalls selling arts and crafts, bottle tombolas, a raffle, silent auction and pony rides.

The fair was organised by the school’s parent-teacher association with help from members of the congregation at St John the Baptist Church in the village and Christ the King Church in Sonning Common.

Robert Heilbuth, chairman of the parent-teacher association, said: “The fair was an enormous success and raised a significant amount.

“It helps to bring the school and church communities closer together. It was an ideal way to start the Christmas season.”

He said the school would spend its portion of the proceeds on music and sports enrichment days and some hand chimes.

