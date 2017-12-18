Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
A LIVE music and wine tasting evening in Kidmore End raised £800 for the village church.
About 75 people attended the event at the primary school.
The wine tasting was run by Nick Room, a wine buyer for Waitrose who lives in Sonning Common.
The music was organised by Francis Brewitt-Taylor, musical director of St John the Baptist Church.
18 December 2017
