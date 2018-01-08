Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Admission rule change

THE parents of pupils at Kidmore End Primary School may no longer have to attend church in order for their child to be considered for admission.

The proposed change of criterion follows advice from the Diocese of Oxford and has been put out to public consultation until January 19.

The Chalkhouse Green Lane school, which became part of the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust in September, currently gives priority to children with a parent worshipping at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End, Christ the King Church in Sonning Common or St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham.

The change would affect admissions from the 2019-20 school year.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33