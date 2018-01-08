Admission rule change

THE parents of pupils at Kidmore End Primary School may no longer have to attend church in order for their child to be considered for admission.

The proposed change of criterion follows advice from the Diocese of Oxford and has been put out to public consultation until January 19.

The Chalkhouse Green Lane school, which became part of the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust in September, currently gives priority to children with a parent worshipping at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End, Christ the King Church in Sonning Common or St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham.

The change would affect admissions from the 2019-20 school year.