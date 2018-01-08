Against bridge

Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 January 2018
KIDMORE End Parish Council is opposed to plans for a third bridge over the River Thames at Reading.
Representatives will attend a meeting in Highmoor on January 18, along with other parish councils, to discuss the proposals.
08 January 2018
More News:
Study into whether cramped village school should move
PLANS to either move or improve Goring Primary ... [more]
Health walks co-ordinator honoured for dedicated service
THE co-ordinator of Goring’s free health walks ... [more]
POLL: Have your say