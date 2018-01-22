Council grants

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
KIDMORE End Parish Council has given £700 in grants to charities and community groups.
A total of £300 will go to the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed, £200 to Be Free Young Carers and £100 each to Oxfordshire South & Vale Citizens Advice and the Chilterns Conservation Board.
22 January 2018
