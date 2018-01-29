Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Snow help

KIDMORE End Parish Council is seeking volunteers to help out when it snows.

It is updating its winter plan to support vulnerable residents in need of supplies or visiting the doctor.

Volunteers should have a 4x4 cars and winter tyres. If you would like to help, email clerk@kepc.info

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33