Man denies attempted murder

A MAN has denied the attempted murder of a woman but admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Callum McPhee, 28, of Chalkhouse Green Lane, Kidmore End, pleased guilty to the lesser offence when he appeared at Oxford Crown Court via video link from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes on Friday.

The charge relates to an incident at 8am on July 23, when a female jogger was attacked as she ran along Tanners Lane in Chalkhouse Green.

Judge Ian Pringle ordered that the more serious charge and another of causing actual bodily harm, which McPhee had also denied, be placed on his file.

He also ordered that McPhee be transferred as an inpatient to the Littlemore Mental Health Centre in Oxford for a full psychiatric assessment.

He is due to appear in court again on April 12.