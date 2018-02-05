Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
A NEW toddler group in Kidmore End begins today (Friday).
It will meet at the village pre-school in the parish room in Wood Lane every Friday from 9.15am to 10.45am.
The cost is £2.50 per family and there is no need to book. For more information, call 0118 9484 985.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say