Housing numbers approved

THE neighbourhood plan for Kidmore End will name sites for between six and 13 new homes.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has confirmed the number of new properties the parish will need to provide.

It has also agreed the area the plan will cover, including all five areas of the parish — Kidmore End, Gallowstree Common, Cane End, Chalkhouse Green and Tokers Green.

The only part not included is two fields in the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan area.

Two public consultation events will take place next month — one during the day on February 24 at Kidmore End Primary School and an evening event at the parish room on February 28.

The parish council has budgeted a £10,000 contingency fund for the plan.

Sue Biggs, who chairs the council, said the district council had agreed to help fund it and applications would be made to other potential funding bodies.

She said: “The plan steering group is hoping that the two events will generate a lot of interest and get people’s thoughts on housing and what the parish will look like in the future.”

A neighbourhood plan has to be approved in a parish referendum in order to become legally binding.

For more information or to become involved, email chairman@kepc.info