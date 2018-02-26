Homes help

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
TWO meetings are to be held for residents about the future of housing in Kidmore End and the village’s neighourhood plan.
The first will be at the primary school tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm and the second in the parish room on Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm.
26 February 2018
More News:
Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say