Lead stolen

LEAD was stolen from a house in Butler’s Orchard, Kidmore End.

Guy Hayne, 58, found the lead missing from two bay windows when he returned from work in Henley, where he is branch manager for Nationwide, on Monday last week.

He said: “They had the audacity to do it in broad daylight and I think other residents need to be made of it. It’s not an isolated area and there are houses opposite but they must have driven up, checked nobody was in and then ripped the lead off.”

Anyone with information should Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 43180053693.