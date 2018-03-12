Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
A BENCH is to be installed by the old telephone box in Wood Lane, Kidmore End, near the junction with Crazyleaze.
Robert Simister, a member of South Oxfordshire District Council, will give a grant of £520 towards the cost. Soha Housing, which owns the land, has granted permission to the parish council.
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
