Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

A ROAD in Kidmore End will be closed for up to 10 days from Monday.

BT is installing ducting in part of Chalkhouse Green Road, close to the junction with Kidmore Lane and the New Inn pub.

Traffic will be diverted via Kidmore Lane, Kennylands Road, Peppard Road and Kidmore End Road, and vice-versa.

The work should be completed by March 28.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33