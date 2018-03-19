Road closure

A ROAD in Kidmore End will be closed for up to 10 days from Monday.

BT is installing ducting in part of Chalkhouse Green Road, close to the junction with Kidmore Lane and the New Inn pub.

Traffic will be diverted via Kidmore Lane, Kennylands Road, Peppard Road and Kidmore End Road, and vice-versa.

The work should be completed by March 28.