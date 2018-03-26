Belated book day celebration

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual
Monday, 26 March 2018
CHILDREN at Kidmore End Primary School marked World Book Day a few days late.
The school was shut on the official date of March 1 so students dressed up as their favourite literary characters on one day the following week instead.
There was a number of Harry Potter characters and some staff dressed as crayons from the picture book The Day the Crayons Quit.
The school is supporting the share a story campaign, which is part of World Book Day and promtoes the benefits for children of 10 minutes a day sharing books with adults.
