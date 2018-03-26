Monday, 26 March 2018

Belated book day celebration

CHILDREN at Kidmore End Primary School marked World Book Day a few days late.

The school was shut on the official date of March 1 so students dressed up as their favourite literary characters on one day the following week instead.

There was a number of Harry Potter characters and some staff dressed as crayons from the picture book The Day the Crayons Quit.

The school is supporting the share a story campaign, which is part of World Book Day and promtoes the benefits for children of 10 minutes a day sharing books with adults.

